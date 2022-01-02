Uttar Pradesh halts prisoner meetings to stem COVID spread

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 1 (PTI) In view of rising COVID cases, Uttar Pradesh government has put a stop on prisoner meeting across all district jails, it was announced on Saturday.

According to official sources, the state Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Avasthi has issued directions to all district magistrates and jail superintendents to this end.

The order was formalised by the state government on Saturday.

The jailor of Muzaffarnagar district jail, Kamlesh Singh corroborated the decision saying it received the order on Saturday to ban meetings of prisoners with relatives and families.

Singh told PTI that about 800-1000 such meetings are held every day at the district jail.

There are currently 2,848 prisoners lodged in the Muzaffarnagar district jail against the capacity of 870 prisoners. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)