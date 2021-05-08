Uttar Pradesh: HC Asks State Govt To Find Ways For Vaccination Of Residents In 3-4 Months

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to find ways so that all residents of the state can get vaccinated within 3-4 months' time. A division bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Varma was hearing a plea on the inhuman conditions at quarantine centres and providing better treatment to COVID-19 patients. While the state government mentioned that it had filed a global tender to procure 4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the HC observed that this is a long-drawn process.

The court noted, "We are of the opinion that tender is a long drawn process and if we run late in vaccinating large number of population in the State, we may lose the real desired result of vaccination as the virus may achieve such mutations which may neutralize the vaccine also. Besides that since large number of people are getting infected every day and the Scientists are of the view that third waive is almost at the door steps of India, it is necessary that Government should enter into direct dialogue with vaccine producers with the help of Indian Diplomats in those countries."

Moreover, it asked the UP government's counsel to apprise the court on the next day of the hearing, i.e May 11 on how it plans to expedite the purchase of vaccines from the global market. At present, there are 2,59,844 active novel coronavirus cases in UP while 11,51,571 patients have been discharged and 14,501 deaths have been reported. A total of 1,08,33,277 persons have been inoculated in the state till now, 27,27,107 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Here are other directives from Allahabad HC: