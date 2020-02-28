Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Police Forces Deployed In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy deployment of forces on Friday as a caution of the aftermath of the violent anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

While speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, Inspector-General, UP, said, "We are providing maximum security to people". He further added that police are keeping a watch on social media for sensitive posts and also strict action also will be taken for the user. As a precaution, police forces have also been deployed at the borders of the Delhi to ensure no further violence happens.