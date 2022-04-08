Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Priest Threatens To Rape Muslim Women Publicly In Sitapur, Probe On

Amidst a crowd of hundreds chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a seer, who was allegedly delivering a hate speech, issued rape threats to girls belonging to a community. In the two-minute video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, the seer identified as Bajrang Muni Das, who hails from Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, was carrying out a procession on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year. Reports suggest that he took out his procession near a mosque area when he made lewd and provocative comments.

Das is reportedly the mahant of Khairabad town.

In the video, the seer is allegedly heard saying that if any girl from the Hindu community is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of the other community. While doing so, the massive crowd roared while cheering for the seer's alleged action plan.

Saffron-clad seer issues rape threats to Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh

"I am telling this to you with all the love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughter and daughter-in-law out of your house and rape her myself," the saffron-clad seer said which was met with loud cheerleading and applauds.

"You, who live in a shelter for pigs, have fixed a bounty of Rs 28 lakh on my head. I will finish you all as well your 'shelter for pigs'," he went on to say allegedly with no fear of the law and local police.

The video clip that emerged on social media platforms, is said to be recorded on April 2 when the Hindu priest has allegedly threatened to abduct Muslim daughters and daughters-in-law if Hindu girls in his area fell prey to eve-teasing or harassment. Soon after the video surfaced on digital media, the Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of the matter and ordered a probe. They told PTI that legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.

Earlier today, the UP Police took to Twitter to share, "Taking cognizance of the viral video of district Sitapur, the case has been registered by Sitapur Police. Based on the evidence in the said charge, instructions have been given to take legal action as per rules."

A probe is underway under Additional Superintendent of Police North Rajiv Dikshit.