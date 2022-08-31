Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids Premises Linked To Manglani Group, UPICO, And Govt Bureaucrats

In a major crackdown against corruption in Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax Department has raided multiple locations, linked to government officials across the state including Kanpur and Lucknow

While the main objective of the IT raids in Kanpur is yet to be ascertained, it is being said that searches are being carried out at the premises linked with the Mangalani Group, UP Industrial Consultants Ltd. (UPICO), Rajesh Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Industries, and other government officials in connection to irregularities in the state government Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Apart from Kanpur, teams of the department are conducting searches at six other locations as well in Uttar Pradesh. The name of two other persons Raju Chauhan and Deshraj has also come up from Kanpur where the IT team is present. While an official statement is not yet released, sources suggest that the team has found incriminating evidence suggesting illegal cash transactions in the case.

According to our sources, it is being suggested that the Mangalani group has been illegally supplying machinery to certain individuals through the program. Inputs were received by the department regarding the discrepancies related to the supply and transactions under the Yojana following which the searches were carried out by the Lucknow unit of the Income Tax Department.

