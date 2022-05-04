Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped In Lalitpur District; Six Including Cop Booked

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against six people, including a station house officer (SHO) for the crime.

The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home, who then went to the police to file a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

The ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime after the teenager narrated the whole incident to the ChildLine officials. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused.

"One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon," added the SP.

Woman found hanging in UP hospital

In another horrifying incident, a young woman's body was found hanging from an iron bar behind a private hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. She had reportedly started working at New Jeevan Hospital in Dullapurwa village a day before she was found dead.

The deceased identified as Naziya is a 19-year-old resident of Tikana village. She had arrived at the hospital on April 29 to work as an aide.

Naziya’s body was discovered by hospital staff the next day, hanging from an iron bar jutting out of the rear wall of the newly opened medical facility inaugurated by Bangarmau MLA Shrikant Katiyar on April 25. There was a noose around her neck, a mask was on her face, and a handkerchief-like cloth was in her hands, which were pressed between her chest and the wall.

Hospital staff informed the police, who reached the spot and took the body down before it was sent for post-mortem. Employees told the police that on Friday night, Naziya slept inside the hospital and the next day morning her body was discovered.

While based on the complaint of Naziya’s mother, a case of gang rape and murder has been registered against four men who work at the hospital.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)