Uttar Pradesh: Minority Welfare Department Official Arrested For Molestation In Lucknow

Days after two recent cases of molestation by government officers in Uttar Pradesh, another case has surfaced from Lucknow where an under-secretary level officer at the minority welfare department has been arrested for molesting a female worker. The accused officer, identified as Ichharam Yadav, has been arrested by the Lucknow police after the woman registered a complaint with the Hussainganj police station on October 29. The action was taken after a video went viral on the internet showing the man carrying out the shameful act. He can also be seen forcing himself on the victim while she tries to push him away.

Meanwhile, the woman has further alleged that the police failed to arrest Yadav even after filing a complaint due to his connections in the department. Later, the video and a formal complaint of exploitation by the woman prompted the Lucknow police to take action against him. An investigation is currently underway.

Government officials accused of molestation in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in October, in two more incidents, government officials were accused of molestation in the state. A senior IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly accused of molesting a woman on a moving train. Later he was arrested by the GRP the next day and was also suspended from his post. Along with that, another state government official was also charged for molesting a woman in Bulandshahr.

