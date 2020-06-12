Uttar Pradesh: Women PAC Receive Special Training In Moradabad To Fight Maoists

As many as 190 women personnel of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), an armed police division of Uttar Pradesh, will receive special training to catch Maoists alive without killing them during the operations in Moradabad. The decision comes in order to combat the threat of Maoism in the State.

'Will not be able to escape easily'

According to ANI, special yoga sessions are also being organised for these women soldiers to increase their immunity and power not only to fight Naxals but also COVID-19 pandemic. They are also been given glasses of 'Kadah' each day to keep themselves fit in these testing times.

"I cannot give you information regarding the type of training we are giving to these women soldiers. With this, the Naxals will not be able to escape easily," said PSC Commandant Ashok Kumar while speaking to ANI. For practical training, a jungle scene has been created for the women personnel, and also leaves have been tied to their uniforms.

Over 3,700 killed in Maoist violence since 2010

Last year, in its annual report, the Ministry of Home Affairs said over 3,700 people were killed in Maoist violence in 10 states, the highest in Chhattisgarh, in the last nine years. In its report for 2018-19, the ministry said the CPI (Maoist) continues to be the most potent among various LWE outfits in the country and responsible for more than 88% of the total violent incidents and resultant deaths.

“Amidst increasing reverses, the CPI (Maoist) has been making efforts to expand to new areas along the inter-state borders without any significant success,” the report said. As many as 3,749 people lost their lives in 10,660 incidents of violence in 10 states since 2010, the report said.

The 10 Maoist-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)