Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari's Sharpshooter, Aide Injured In Lucknow Encounter

One carbine 30 mm, two pistols, one 'tamancha', one motorcycle, and a huge quantity of ammunition have been recovered by the UP police. 

Mukhtar Ansari

In an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF), two men including a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari's gang and his accomplice were injured in Madiyaon area of Lucknow on Wednesday, October 27. One carbine 30 mm, two pistols, one 'tamancha', one motorcycle, and a huge quantity of ammunition have been recovered by the police. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Vikram Singh who led the STF team., informed, "A sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, Ali Sher accused in the murder of a politician, Jeetram Munda, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand got injured with his accomplice in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow on Wednesday".

Singh added, "There was an exchange of fire. We intercepted and cordoned them, we warned them but they started aggressive firing". 

The press statement by the STF read, in the exchange of fire with an STF team, Ali Sher, 34, alias Doctor, and his accomplice Bannu alias Kaamran were injured. Both of them were taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that they were brought dead. Ali Sher is a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari Gang who was accused of the murder of Jeetram Munda, a politician in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand.

Mukhtar Ansari's cases

A 5-time legislator from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari, is a history-sheeter facing 52 cases with 15 of them in the trial stage in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere. Alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district, over 38 cases are registered against him, for committing grievous crimes including BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai's murder case of 2005. 

He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a government warrant after Homeland Group CEO accused Ansari of extortion in 2019. Following this, the Punjab prison department stated that they won't send him back for court appearances to Uttar Pradesh claiming that Ansari is advised not to travel long travel by a panel of doctors. 

Earlier in February, the UP government accused the Punjab government in the Supreme Court, alleging that Punjab was colluding with Ansari who is wanted in UP in connection with various criminal cases. 

(With ANI input)

