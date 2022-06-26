Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 1,500 Arrested, 82 Cases Filed Over Agnipath Scheme Violence

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 1,562 people in connection with the violence over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a senior officer said on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "As many as 1,562 persons have been arrested in the state in connection with the 'Agnipath' violence. Of these, 535 arrests were made in Jaunpur, 222 in Ballia, and 210 in Chandauli. Eighty-two cases were registered in this regard in 29 districts."

On June 17, youngsters aspiring to join the army staged violent agitations at various places including Ballia, Varanasi, Agra, and Aligarh among other districts.

In Varanasi, 57 protestors had allegedly vandalized the government buses. At least 35 people were arrested in Aligarh, including nine coaching institute owners for inciting youths to take part in the violent protest.

In Chandauli, some youths torched a private vehicle during their protest and were later detained. In Ghazipur, scores of youths created a ruckus near the railway station and indulged in stone-pelting after police intervention.

In Deoria’s Barhaj police station area, police vehicles were also targeted by protestors.

A minor girl travelling with her family on Kanpur-Farrukhabad express train was reportedly injured in stone-pelting by a group of protestors in Farrukhabad.

Agnipath protests

Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests after the announcement of the new initiative that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain only 25% of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years, following protests.

On Tuesday, the three military services said that the Agnipath scheme will not entail any change in the existing system of recruitment of soldiers and will not at all impact their combat capabilities and operational readiness.

At a media briefing, the additional secretary in the defence ministry's department of military affairs, Lt Gen Anil Puri addressed various issues raised about the new scheme, asserting it has not been brought to "right-size" the armed forces but to lower their age profile and enhance their overall capability.

