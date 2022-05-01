Uttar Pradesh: Nurse Found Hanging In Unnao's Hospital; Family Alleges Rape, FIR Against 3

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, the body of a nurse was found hanging at the Hospital premises, informed Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday. On Friday, the nurse joined New Jeevan Hospital in the Bangarmau Kotwali area of Unnao.

According to police officials, the body of a nurse who joined New Jeevan Hospital in Unnao on Friday was found hanging at the hospital premises under suspicious circumstances. The family of the victim alleged that the woman was gang-raped and assaulted before she was killed by the accused people. Subsequently, FIR has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

Uttar Pradesh | Body of a nurse, who had joined New Jeevan Hospital in Unnao on Friday (29th April), was found hanging at the hospital premises. Her family alleges rape & murder. FIR registered against 3 people, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/uJ8R5Y7EJ9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

'Strict action will be taken'

Speaking about the heinous crime, Additional SP Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the dead body of a young woman has been found in the New Jeevan Hospital in the Bangarmau Kotwali area. He further added that the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem to find out the reasons for the murder. Informing about the FIR, SP Unnao said, "FIR has been registered against the accused whom the family members have made allegations."

"A woman’s body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them,” Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additonal SP Unnao told ANI.

He further added that an investigation into the matter has started.