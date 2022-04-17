Uttar Pradesh On High Alert After Delhi Violence, Police Monitoring Situation: UP ADG

In view of the violent clashes and incidents of stone-pelting that broke out in Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh is on a high alert amid fears of more attempts to disrupt the law and order situation of the state.

Following this, field officers have been directed to patrol all the areas further sufficient forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Delhi and its adjoining regions. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, Prashant Kumar while confirming that an alert has been issued in the state following the Delhi violence said that the police is continuously monitoring the situation. "Senior officers are also taking stock where a festival or any event is taking place. The police are also reconciling with the people over there", he said. UP ADG further stated that strict actions will be taken against anyone spreading rumours as the police are monitoring the actions of those spreading rumours on social media. "Strict action is to be taken against anti-social elements. We are sharing real-time information with the Delhi Police", he added.

Informing about the same, UP ADG also spoke to ANI and said that patrolling has been intensified while adequate forces have been deployed in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Delhi violence on Hanuman Jayanti

After multiple incidents of reported violence on the occasion of Ram Navami, clashes were now reported followed by stone-pelting from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a Shobha Yatra. During this while, many people including two policemen were injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. Speaking on the sane, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the “situation is under control” and further made an appeal to citizens “not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media”.

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while appealing to the people to maintain peace said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital."

Image: PTI/RepublicWorld