Uttar Pradesh: Piyush Jain Granted Bail By Allahabad HC In Gold Smuggling Case

In a huge development, the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, July 27 granted bail to a perfume businessman Piyush Jain who was in jail for tax evasion and gold smuggling case. Notably, Piyush Jain, a Kanpur businessman, applied for bail at the Allahabad HC after having his bail denied by the Kanpur District Court pertaining to the gold smuggling case.

The Allahabad HC on Wednesday granted bail to Jain after hearing his bail application filed by him with the conditions that he submits his passport along with a bail bond of Rs 1 crore, does not leave the country without the consent of the trial court, does not tamper with any evidence, etc. However, Jain will not get any immediate relief and he will still stay in jail as the district court rejected his bail plea in the Rs 196 crore recovery in the Kanpur tax evasion case. Notably, the HC is scheduled to hear his bail application on August 02.

Gold worth over Rs 196 Cr recovered from Piyush Jain

Earlier in December 2021, the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGGI) raided places related to Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain where they found 32 gold biscuits weighing 23 kilograms worth Rs 196.57 crore from his residence. Of the seized gold, approximately 11 kilograms of gold was of the foreign mark, indicating that the gold was smuggled from the foreign.

Declining the allegation by the DGGI that the gold was smuggled, Jain's councils said that the gold was bought from the local vendors, but could not provide the receipt of the same. It is pertinent to mention that along with the gold smuggled case, Jain is also accused of tax evasion. Notably, DGGI who carried out 5-day raids at Jain's residence and factories recovered cash of around Rs 257 crore.

Kanpur tax evasion case

The five-day raids in the last year saw the 'biggest seizure' in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 194.45 crore in cash was recovered at the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kg sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores from Jain's premises in Kanpur and his Kannauj factory.

The DGGI informed that Jain admitted that the cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices were recovered.