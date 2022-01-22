Uttar Pradesh: POCSO-accused Shot Dead By Rape Survivor's Father In Gorakhpur

Amounting to a grave failure of the judicial system and a stark example of vengeance, a man accused of raping a minor was shot dead by the girl's father near the Collectorate in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Friday. The police confirmed that the incident occurred when both parties reached the court premises for a hearing on the case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). The man, identified as Dilshad Hussain from Bihar, was undergoing a legal trial at the Civil Court. According to police, the incident happened at approximately 1:30 PM.

"The trial against Hussain in a POCSO case was underway in the court and both the parties had come for hearing. The father of the girl opened fire at the accused and he was shot dead. We have recovered the weapon and also caught the assailant with the help of lawyers and people," ADG Akhil Kumar said to ANI.

"We also initiate action against the policemen who were deployed outside the court gate from where he entered the premises," Kumar added.

The clash between both sides emerged after a brief altercation between the two outside the Court. Also, it was brought to the fore that the accused has been arrested and during an interrogation, he said that Dilshad abducted the minor daughter in February 2020.

The police further said that Hussain had been out on bail and he had summoned his lawyer to meet him at the gate as entry is restricted owing to COVID-19 norms.

Advocates in Gorakhpur stage protest against security lapse

Later, Gorakhpur Police witnessed the ire of anguished advocates who raged against the security breach, only to be pacified upon Kumar's intervention.

Reports suggest that Dilshad operated a cycle repair shop close to the rape survivor's house and he allegedly abducted the minor, a BSF personnel's ward, on February 12. He was nabbed by authorities from Hyderabad on March 12 while Barhalganj Police secured the girl from the accused.

Kumar further said that a probe has been initiated to unveil how the retired BSF officer entered the Court and that his body has proceeded for post-mortem.

Image: PIXABAY