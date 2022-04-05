Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Man With AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition From Shamli; Probe Underway

While tension continues to prevail after the attack on police personnel at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, in another major development from the Shamli district, a person has been arrested by the Shamli Police on Tuesday. The police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, bullets, and magazines in his possession. As stated by the Shamli police, the man was arrested at a checkpoint near the Kadargarh outpost of the Thana Bhawan police station area when the police were on the lookout.

While the man identified as Anil alias Pintu has been arrested, two of his accomplices have managed to escape and the matter is now being investigated by the police. Apart from that, the arrested miscreant is also being interrogated and it was during this that it was revealed that he is a member of the sharpshooter Sanjeev Jeeva gang. Speaking on the recovery of arms and ammunition from the accused, an AK 47 rifle, 1300 live cartridges, and additional magazines has been seized by the police.

Confirming the same, SP Shamli Sukirti Madhav spoke to Republic and said that the arrested miscreant was presently being interrogated. The arrest was carried out on the basis of specific input and during this while the weapon was recovered. Several bullets and magazines were also seized and further investigation is being done. According to the interrogation so far, it is being known that the group had taken the arms and ammunition from the gang in Meerut, however, a confirmation is yet to be received on the same.

The Shamli SP further also added that the man was on his way to a safe house where he would drop the weapon and the bullets and was arrested in the process. In the meantime, the reason behind the movement of the rifle and the ammunition is yet to be known.

Gorakhnath temple incident

The recovery of arms and ammunition came just a few days after a major attack was carried out on security personnel at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. As evident in the CCTV footage, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi forcibly tried to enter the temple premises and also attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon after being intercepted.

Notably, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is the head priest (Mahant) of the Gorakhnath Temple and also has his personal accommodation in the temple was not present at the time of the attack. While the Uttar Pradesh police have not yet ruled out the angle of 'terror act' in the case, the preliminary findings show that the attacker was influenced by extremist Zakir Naik.