Uttar Pradesh Police Exhume Youth's Body In Muzaffarnagar After Family Alleges Suicide

The body of a youth was exhumed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for post-mortem examination after his family alleged that he committed suicide due to harassment by a man, police said on Sunday.

Aas Mohammad (30), a resident of Miranpur town in Muzaffarnagar, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on January 11 and his family members buried the body, they said.

According to a police complaint registered by Mohammad's brother-in-law Akil, he committed suicide as he was being harassed by Mehkar Singh.

Based on the complaint, Singh was booked for abetment of suicide on January 25, according to police.

For a fair probe into the matter, permission for exhuming the body was sought from the district magistrate. The body was dug out from the grave on Saturday, the police said.

Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad said further action in the case will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.