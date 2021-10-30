Uttar Pradesh: Police Kills Dacoit With Bounty Of Rs 5,50,000 In Encounter In Chitrakoot

A dacoit has been gunned down in an encounter in Chitrakoot by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF). He was on the wanted list in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On early Saturday morning, the encounter was conducted in a forest area near Bahalipurwa of Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh between both sides, and the police killed the dacoit. The dacoit identified as Gauri Yadav had a bounty of Rs 5,00,000 on his head in Uttar Pradesh, while a bounty of Rs 50,000 was on his head in Madhya Pradesh as well.

A lot of rounds of ammunition were fired in the encounter that took place between 3.30 am to 4 am. ADG STF Amitabh Yash led the STF team. Some of the recovering made from the encounter site include one AK-47, an old model Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifle and one twelve bore gun (all factory-made), and two country-made weapons along with hundreds of live and spent ammunition.

Dacoit in Madhya Pradesh detained

Earlier on October 7, a dacoit was arrested in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh for carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 and was the same person whom the police had been looking for for a long time. The dacoit, identified as Dhan Singh, is a resident of Macchliya who was involved in waylaying vehicles by obstructing roads with stones. Jhabua Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta informed that the dacoit was a member of the 'Rapi Gang'.

Ashutosh Gupta had said, "Acting on a tip-off that a person was roaming in the area with some sharp-edged weapon at Chhapri Chouraha in the district on Wednesday and creating terror, a police team from Kalidevi police station rushed to the spot and nabbed him".

Gupta added that nearly five cases of loot and cases under the Arms Act were registered against him in Jhabua, Meghnagar, and Sehore Kotwali police stations. The investigation is still underway.

In another update, on September 12, twenty-five accused were gunned down and 39 injured in a police encounter in Assam's Dhubri district under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav had informed that the dacoits allegedly attempted to flee, forcing the police to chase, leading to an encounter.

With ANI input

Image: PTI