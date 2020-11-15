Uttar Pradesh: Six-year-old Girl Abducted On Diwali, Found Murdered

In a horrific incident, a six-year-old was barbarically murdered in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident was reported in the Bhadras village of Ghatampur, which is 60 kilometres from the city of Kanpur. In a gruesome case, the victim's body was found to be in mutilated condition and her organs were missing. The victim went missing on Friday and the body of the girl was found by villagers passing by on Sunday morning.

The mother of the girl, quoting another young girl, said that a villager took the girl to buy her crackers for Diwali celebration. "One boy came and took her by promising to buy crackers and she went with him, and she has been missing since then," the mother said while speaking with Republic TV.

The police have detained suspects in connection with the killing and interrogation is underway. "Suspects have been detained and we are interrogating them. Dog squad has also been deployed to nab the perpetrators," Police official said. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a speedy investigation into the case and stringent punishment for those behind the gruesome killing.

The injury marks on the upper parts of the body suggested that she was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, said another senior official.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for post mortem so as to ascertain the cause of death and an FIR has been lodged against unidentified men. Reports citing the victim's family have said that the case could be a result of occult practices and black magic on Diwali night. The girl's belongings, including slippers and clothes, were also found lying near a tree.

(With inputs and representative image from PTI)

