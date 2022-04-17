Uttarakhand: Clashes, Stone-pelting Mar Hanuman Jayanti Rally In Haridwar; Probe Underway

Following multiple reports of communal clashes from across the country, another incident has been reported from Uttarakhand where stones were pelted by a group of people during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Bhagwanpur police station area in Dehradun last evening, reported ANI quoting police officials.

Reportedly, the incident took place when a Shobha Yatra was carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the area following which a group of people started pelting stones at the devotees, injuring many people. Speaking on the same, Yogendra Singh, SSP of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, told ANI that the police forces immediately reached the spot after receiving the information and further brought the situation under control.

He also informed that an FIR has been registered and a few people have been arrested in connection to the violence while more arrests will be done shortly.

भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र में कल देर शाम हनुमान जयंती जुलूस के दौरान कुछ लोगों के द्वारा पथराव किया गया। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया। मामले में FIR दर्ज़ कर अपराधियों की गिरफ़्तारी जारी है: योगेन्द्र सिंह, SSP, हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड pic.twitter.com/B6KxgTjva9 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 17, 2022

Further appealing to the people to maintain peace in view of the ongoing incidents, the Haridwar SSP added, "Some criminals have been arrested. Appeal to people to maintain harmony and brotherhood." Notably, as certain anti-national elements have tried to disturb the atmosphere, deployment of police forces has also been increased, he further informed.

Incidents of communal clashes

The series of communal violence which erupted during Ram Navami processions have started spreading out to various states. Recently, a violent incident of stone-pelting was reported from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday followed by which similar incidents have been reported in other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

While clashes broke out between two communities in Andhra's Kurnool district late on Saturday, in another incident of violence from Karnataka, a mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli.

In Delhi, clashes along with incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a Shobha Yatra. During this, many people including two policemen were injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. The police are currently probing the matter and many have been arrested so far.

Following this, a high alert has been sounded in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh where police monitoring has been intensified and heavy police forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas of Delhi and its adjoining regions.

Image: PTI