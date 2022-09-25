Uttarakhand CM Dhami Speaks To Ankita Bhandari's Father On Phone

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Ankita Bhandari's father on the phone on Saturday to commiserate with him and assure him of an impartial and speedy probe in his daughter's murder.

Sharing the information in a tweet Dhami said sternest action will be taken against the guilty which will prove to be a deterrent for criminals who commit such crimes.

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari who worked as a receptionist at a resort owned by a BJP leader's son in Bhogpur was killed allegedly by the resort owner and his two accomplices when she resisted their attempts to offer "special services" to customers at the resort.

