Uttarakhand CM Orders Fair Probe In UKSSSC Scam Case, Directs Immediate Arrest Of Culprits

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the UKSSSC recruitment scam case and further directed the police to expedite the investigation to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest and also to confiscate any concerned illegal property.

Informing about the same, the Chief Minister's Office said that the chief minister has also directed to take action under the Gangster Act and PMLA. While taking a firm stand on the shortcomings that were exposed in the entire recruitment process, CM Dhami stressed getting all the culprits punished.

While speaking about the selection process, the Chief Minister further directed that the process should be started afresh by cancelling the examinations in which irregularities have been found. He also noted that examinations that are moving in a clean manner should be conducted smoothly on time. Also, appointments of the people through the exams will be cancelled and actions will be taken against them, the CMO added.

While Dhami clarified that the intention of the government is to fill the vacancies in all the departments in a clean and transparent manner as soon as possible, he further also asserted that a chairman should be appointed there as soon as possible for the smooth running of UKSSSC.

जैसा कि आपको विदित है कि प्रदेश में UKSSSC में भर्ती परीक्षा में हुई गड़बड़ी के संज्ञान में आते ही इस पूरे प्रकरण में निष्पक्ष जाँच के आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, the CM briefed about the decisions taken during the meeting and further claimed that "Good governance and corruption-free Uttarakhand is the government's top priority."

Meanwhile, among the people present at the meeting included Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar, and Secretary to Chief Minister Shailesh Bagauli.

UKSSSC scam case

Speaking about the recruitment scam case, this pertains to the written exam that was conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in December 2021. This was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations that there were irregularities in the test, following which CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty.

The secretary of the commission was also removed from the post and a Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Image: PTI