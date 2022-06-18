Uttarakhand DGP Directs Police Personnel To Talk To Agitating Youth About Agnipath Scheme

As violent protests against the Agnipath scheme grip several states across India, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday, June 18, instructed the Superintendents of Police of all the districts in the state to speak to the agitating youth. The DGP has directed the officers to discuss the Aganipath scheme with the youth and convince them not to disturb the peace and protest peacefully. The direction came after DGP Ashok Kumar held a meeting on the law and order situation in view of the protest against the army recruitment scheme with district officials.

"I have instructed the Superintendents of Police of all the districts of the state to talk to the youth agitating about the Agnipath Requirement Scheme and convince them not to disturb the peace and to agitate in a peaceful manner," Kumar told ANI. Additionally, talks will be held with coaching centres and protesting youth to take strict action against those violating peace in an unconstitutional way.

Agnipath protests: Over 300 Train services disrupted

Despite the government allaying fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, aggressive protests, caused by widespread misinformation, were witnessed across states on Friday. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Over 300 train services were affected and disrupted across the country. As per the Indian Railways sources, a total of 316 trains were affected, out of which 80 Mail express and 134 passenger trains were cancelled. 61 Mail Express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled and 11 mail express trains were diverted due to the protests.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an appeal to protestors to not harm national property. Amid incidents of train arsons and ruckus erupting on railway stations, the Union Minister also suspected an alleged involvement of anti-social elements in the protests. Protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces.

(With agency inputs)