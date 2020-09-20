Uttarakhand Govt Orders Action Against Pvt Labs In Dehradun Over False COVID Reports

Following reports that private laboratories in Dehradun were reporting higher numbers of positive COVID-19 cases as compared to the government setup, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered the concerned district administrations to take stern action against private labs who are giving false coronavirus test reports.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to take stern action against private labs who are giving false coronavirus test reports in Dehradun and further instructed to carry out random re-testing among the cases reported by private labs. His orders came during a virtual meeting with all the District Magistrates and Health Department officials.

The Chief Secretary said, "I have received various complaints regarding fake positive COVID-19 reports given by some private labs in Dehradun. The report of the same person is negative in the government hospital. About 50 per cent of the test reports are positive in private labs," Prakash added.

The district administration has been directed to conduct tests randomly among patients who got positive reports from private labs. He further instructed the District Magistrate Dehradun to look into the matter. "If any private lab is found to be giving false reports, authorities should take strict action against them," he said. The Chief Secretary has also urged the people to follow home isolation protocols as per rules.

Adding further the Chief secretary said the Health Department should ensure that home isolation kits should be provided to the home isolated patients soon. A team of Health Department should also visit the homes of home isolated people to provide them all the information and necessary medicines, he added.

COVID-19 crisis in Uttarakhand

On Saturday Uttarakhand recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 2,078 fresh COVID-19 cases. Taking the state's infection count to 40,085, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin issued here said. The death toll in the state now stands at 478, it said.

Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 668, followed by 397 in Udham Singh Nagar, 289 in Haridwar, 231 in Nainital, 146 in Tehri, 99 in Pauri, 67 in Uttarkashi and 54 in Chamoli. Furthermore, Almora reported 43 fresh cases, Pithoragarh 39, Champawat 19, and Rudraprayag and Bageshwar 13 each.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, and two each were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and Doon Medical College, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,465. While 26,973 people have recovered, 169 migrated out of the state, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)