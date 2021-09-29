Uttarakhand HC Allows Sanjiv Chaturvedi To Fight Own Case Against CAT Transferring Plaint

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted Indian Forest Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi the right to appear in person and argue against the allegation of moving his case about the empanelment of civil officials at the Joint Secretary level and higher in the Central Government.

Chaturvedi has filed a lawsuit with the Nainital Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) contesting the 360-degree appraisal and lateral admission of private-sector experts.

Chaturvedi, who is currently the chief conservator of forests in Haldwani, filed a lawsuit in February 2020 before the Nainital Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on this subject. The Chairman of CAT, on the basis of a motion made by the Centre, ordered the hearing of this case to be transferred to the Delhi bench of CAT in December 2020.

Whistleblower Chaturvedi contested the transfer order in the Uttarakhand High Court in December 2020, and the court issued notices to the Central Government and the CAT chairman. On August 26th, the HC had reserved orders in this case.

The HC stated in an order issued on September 27 that "Therefore, this Court is of the opinion that Sanjiv Chaturvedi should be permitted to appear in person and argue his case". The order noted, "A bare perusal of the record of this case clearly reveals that Sanjiv Chaturvedi is, indeed, faced with an uphill task, as he has acted as a whistleblower on many occasions." It further said, "His knowledge of law, his erudite arguments, his critical analysis of the law and the facts have been lauded by a few legal fora and permitted him to appear and argue for the case. Thus, clearly, Chaturvedi is in a position to argue both on facts and law in the present case."

Uttarakhand HC on Sanjiv Chaturvedi case against Central Administrative Tribunal

The High Court, however, citing provisions of the Advocate Act of 1961 and Supreme Court judgments, stated, "The court has been bestowed with the discretionary power to permit, or not to permit such a person, who is not enrolled as an Advocate, to appear before it."

Chaturvedi claimed in his affidavit that he was allowed to plead as a party-in-person not only before the CAT but also before other High Courts. He further argued that, despite the fact that the lawyers he engaged appeared on his behalf pro bono, they were convicted of criminal contempt. As a result, he finds it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to retain legal counsel, according to the court order.

"Sanjiv Chaturvedi is also of the opinion that he should not risk getting his counsel in trouble while he fights his single battle against powerful persons. Therefore, he wishes to save a counsel from any professional embarrassment, which may come his or her way," the order recorded.

"It is, indeed, saddening to note that a litigant claims that 'he has no faith in the members of the Bar'. But, perhaps, this is a misplaced impression in the mind of Sanjiv Chaturvedi. For, there is no dearth of honest and hardworking lawyers in the Bar," the order," the order added. In a High Court order, members of the Bar and the legal community were asked to "do some introspection." The case was scheduled for hearing on October 23.

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage