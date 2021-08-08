Uttarakhand HC Asks NHAI To Submit FRI Survey Report In Delhi-Dehradun Highway Case

Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital has issued a notice to the National Highways Authorities (NHAI) seeking a survey report by the Forest Research Institute (FRI) which claims that NHAI has chopped down around 25,100 trees near Delhi-Dehradun Highway in the Shivalik forest adjacent to the Rajaji National Park for widening the expressway. After hearing the matter, the High Court scheduled the further hearings after three days. A division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma will further look into the matter on August 11.

This came after a petitioner named Reenu Pal submitted a petition regarding the matter to the High Court. The petitioner, in her plea, has informed the Court that NHAI has chopped down around 25100 trees to establish a broad expressway. Many sal trees falling on the route of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway passing through the forests of the Shivalik hills are being cut for the widening of the highway. Paul informed the Court that the stretch of the Shivalik forest area adjoining the periphery of Rajaji National Park in the Mohad area is full of trees, and it is an environmentally friendly area. The water in the area is used to recharge Doon Valley in Uttarakhand and other neighbouring areas. The petitioner also informed the court, as she wrote, that cutting down trees in the regions could prove harmful for the wild animals, people residing near the area, and the entire Doon Valley. Advocate Vijay Negi, who supports the petitioner, Reenu Paul, urged the High Court to postpone cutting the trees.

Centre's take on the issue

The government has informed the High Court that NHAI will construct 21 underpass bridges and other roads for the convenient and safe movement of animals in various areas near the highways. The government has also informed that it would build a 3.5-kilometre bridge for wild habitats in the Shivalik forest area in Uttarakhand and 16.5 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh.

Dehradun Expressway project by NHAI is an approved access-controlled highway with a route alignment connecting Akshardham in Delhi with Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

