Uttarakhand HC Instructs State Govt To Increase COVID-19 Tests As Per ICMR Instructions

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the spread of Coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court issued a collection of guidelines to the state and central governments on Friday, May 21. Hearing the PIL filed by Advocate Dushyant Mainali and others, the bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma declared that the State should increase the number of regular tests because the state government cannot lower the number of tests as per ICMR instructions.

Uttarakhand HC issues instructions to state, centre

The bench directed, "The central government is ordered to seriously consider increasing the state's oxygen quota from 183 metric tons to 300 metric tons. The central government should also consider that a large part of Uttarakhand is a mountainous region that will require continuous oxygen supply, hence the demand made by the state government to the centre in which 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders, 30 pressure swing oxygen plants. And there is a demand for 200 CAP and 200 BiPAP machines and one lakh pulse oximeters. The Central Government should take a serious decision on this."

PIL on Coronavirus spread

The court also ordered the Central government to make a decision within one week on the State Government's request to use its own quota of oxygen generated in-house. The bench added, "The state government is being ordered to follow the SOP issued for Char Dham seriously and ensure that priests and local devotees can be protected from the corona. The state government should present proof that it is fully in compliance with the recommendations and suggestions given by the High-Level Committee and the state government is ordered to set up a 100-bed Covid Care Center in Bhawali at Bhawali Sanatorium at the earliest."

It said, "The Advocate of the Central government is directed to the competent officer of the Ministry of Government of India on the next date, who may be able to take a decision on the request of the government of Uttarakhand or give an explanation as to why the request sent by Uttarakhand should not be considered." It also mentioned that both the state and central governments have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of Uttarakhand's Remdesivir quota.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI