Uttarakhand HC Pulls Up State Govt Over Response To 2nd COVID-19 Wave; Issues Directives

On Monday, the Uttarakhand High Court pulled up the state government for its lack of preparedness to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Monday, the Uttarakhand High Court pulled up the state government for its lack of preparedness to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed that the state did not pay heed to the scientific community's January warning about a second wave. Maintaining that the pandemic has taken gargantuan proportions owing to certain mistakes, it stressed that the Uttarakhand government should address the difficulties faced by people at present and anticipate future dangers.

Raising concerns over the non-availability of oxygen beds in many major hospitals, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with the affidavit filed by Health Secretary Amit Negi. According to the court, the affidavit has been drafted very cleverly to scuttle previous orders and failed to explain measures taken in compliance with earlier directions pertaining to testing labs, hospital beds, oxygen availability, distribution of essential drugs, etc. Directing the State to file a fresh affidavit by May 18, it also took umbrage at Advocate General SN Babulkar's argument that the government's measures to protect the right to health were subject to its "financial limitations". 

Noting that it is the foremost duty of the State to protect the lives of people, the HC affirmed that the former must devote every single penny of its finances for this purpose. The matter will now be heard on May 20. Currently, there are 74,114 active novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand while 1,66,431 patients have been discharged and 3728 fatalities have been recorded.

Here are the HC's directives:

  • The state government should increase the number of testing labs, especially in Haridwar. In case the number of labs cannot be increased, mobile testing vans should be used. People living in hilly regions must be tested as widely as possible.
  • The state government should consider turning colleges/hotels into quarantine centres and building temporary hospitals in big towns such as Haridwar, Haldwani and Dehradun.
  • The state government should seek permission from the Centre to use oxygen produced within the state rather than being asked to transport tanks from Jharkhand and West Bengal. It should also consider importing oxygen concentrators.
  • The state government must fill vacancies in hospitals and ensure sufficient protective gear is available to doctors and nurses.
  • The action taken report on black marketing of drugs like Remdesivir must be submitted before the court.
  • Steps taken against hospitals charging exorbitant rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients must be informed to the court.

