Uttarakhand High Court Dismisses Plea For CBI Probe Into Question Paper Leak Case

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the State Subordinate Services Selection Board question paper leak case.

Press Trust Of India
Uttarakhand

The petition was filed by Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and Congress MLA Bhuvan Kapri.

Earlier, the court had asked the petitioner why he had doubts about the investigation being conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in the matter.

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra asked the state government to prepare a complete chart on the matter, explaining how irregularities happened and how people got appointments.

The court also asked the petitioner to explain his locus standi to file a PIL.

The High Court said that the STF has almost completed its investigation in the case and 42 people have been arrested so far, and the charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

Kapri had claimed in the petition that only minor players have been arrested in the case while the key persons involved in the scam were still roaming free. 

