Uttarakhand Police Bust Narcotics Racket; Over 8000 Kgs Of Drugs Seized, 2 Cops Arrested

In a breaking development, Uttarakhand Police busted an intra-State drug racket in Udham Singh Nagar district. Reportedly, 2 local policemen who were accomplices in the racket have been arrested while 2 other individuals are arrested for drug smuggling.

The Kiccha Police have seized about 8008 kilograms of narcotics substance from two cars. About 1094 kgs of drugs have been recovered from a car while more than 6000 kgs of cannabis were recovered from the other one.

The arrested personnel was designated in the Armed Police of Pithoragarh city.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar elaborated on the drug cartel and detailed the findings via a press release and informed that out of four, two persons under arrest were constables of the armed Police. The accused constables are identified as Prabhat Singh and Deepak Pandey. Both constables of Pithoragarh city were caught smuggling the drugs in bulk.

While the father of the accused is the Head Constable of Uttarakhand Police and stationed in Nainital city, the accused under detention will be dismissed from the Police forces, Uttarakhand DGP clarified.

Assam Police Bust Drug racket worth Rs 1.5 Cr

Similarly, in another success story, Assam Police hit the interstate drug supply line and recovered about 250 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crores. Reiterating their motto of zero-tolerance against drugs, the Kamrup Police arrested two persons in this connection.

Briefing the media, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta informed, "Acting on a tip-off, the ADCP (East), ACP Basistha along with Basistha Police and Jorabat Police intercepted a truck (NL01AB9942) plying towards Tripura from Guwahati. The truck was transporting a total of 276 cartons of Eskuf cough syrup. The cartons contained a total of 44,160 bottles and its approximate value is around Rs 65 lakh. The driver of the truck has been arrested too."

Strengthening Assam CM's Himanta Biswa Sarma's war with drugs and narcotic substances, the Assam Police have reported several success stories of their vigilant selves wherein the cops have arrested dealers, busted rackets and seized large quantities of illegal substances in the recent past.