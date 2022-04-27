Uttarakhand: Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Haridwar As Kali Sena Convenes Mahapanchayat

Haridwar District Magistrate VS Pandey said that Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and other parts of Haridwar after religious outfit Kali Sena announced the convening of the Mahapanchayat in the area. As announced by the State coordinator of Kali Sena, Dineshnand Bharti, the congregation of people (Mahapanchayat) will be held on April 27 after the incident of stone-pelting was reported during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Dada Jalalpur village in Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar district on April 16.

According to a statement by Pandey, "Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area and all programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this program (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16."

The Kali Sena state coordinator had reached the village after the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. He thereafter announced that the convening of the Mahapanchayat will take place on April 27. He reached Dada Jalalpur on April 26 and reviewed the preparations for the congregation.

Days after the communal tension on April 16, as reported by PTI, a 'Sarva dharma sambhav prarthana sabha' was organised at the local Gandhi Park to promote religious harmony and peace. It was attended by former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who was accompanied by his daughter Anupama Rawat. Many disgruntled Congress MLAs, who are displeased over the recent revamp in the state unit also attended the peace meeting. Hindu, Muslim and Christian priests took part in the prayer assembly.

Stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Procession in Dada Jalalpur, Haridwar

On April 16, stones were pelted on devotees participating in the Hanuman Jayanti procession, when it was passing through the Muslim-dominated Dada Jalalpur area leaving several people injured. 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, informed Yogendra Singh Rawat, Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, as told to ANI.

This is among multiple incidents of violent clashes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti reported from other states. Apart from Uttarakhand, clashes erupted in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In Andhra Pradesh, violence erupted in Kurnool; a similar incident occurred in Karnataka's Hubballi, where stones were hurled at a police station, a hospital and a Hanuman temple. In Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, stone-pelting took place on a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. The police are currently probing the matter and many have been arrested so far.

Image: ANI