Uttarakhand, UP Police On High Alert After Letter Threatens To 'blow' 6 Railway Stations

The Superintendent of Roorkee railway station has received a letter threatening to blow up several railway stations across Uttarakhand, police said on Monday.

The letter was received on the evening of May 7 supposedly from JeM which threatened to blow up six railway stations majorly Laksar, Najibabad, Roorkee, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Haridwar.

“Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of May 7 threatening to blow up 6 railway stations namely, Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, by posing as Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander,” said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

According to the Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the sender of the letter to the Superintendent of Roorkee Railway station has been described as the area commander of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Moreover, the sender of the letter has also threatened to target other religious places including Mansha Devi and Chandi Devi in Haridwar.

There has been a constant stir from Haridwar to Najibabad after receiving the threatening letter. Police have started the investigation of the sender of the threatening letter. Moreover, police have increased vigilance at railway stations of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Uttarakhand police said a mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years.

“A mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. Still, precaution is being taken,” DGP Ashok Kumar added.

Earlier in April 2019, a similar letter with almost matched handwriting was received by the Superintendent of the Roorkee railway station. The sender threatened to carry out blasts at several railways station on May 13. After receiving the letter, the police forces became vigilant and increased security at all nearby railway stations.

People from surrounding areas were also informed to stay indoors. However, in November 2021, the Superintendent of Meerut and Hapur railway stations also received threatening letters to blow up surrounding railway stations.

The police asserted that it could be the mischief of the same individual who sent threatening letters in the past few years. Police was refraining to make a comment in public about receiving the letter till May 8. However, police have increased the investigation and are on alert mode now.