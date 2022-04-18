Uttarakhand Violence: 11 Arrested In Haridwar Stone-pelting Incident, Informs SSP YS Rawat

11 people have been arrested so far in connection to incidents of stone-pelting and sloganeering during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Saturday. While a total of 13 people were earlier booked in connection, 11 have been taken into custody, Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Yogendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

Informing about the same the Haridwar SSP also informed that following the arrests, a sufficient force is present in the village and police officers are meeting and interacting with the local people to further, escalate the investigations. "Adequate police force is deployed in the area. Peaceful atmosphere prevails in all areas", he said.

Uttarakhand | 11 people have been arrested. Sufficient force is present in the village. Meetings are being held with the people. The situation is peaceful: Haridwar SSP, Yogendra Singh Rawat on stone-pelting incident during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhagwanpur area, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/Sg2Q5AGUrE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2022

This came after a violent clash broke out late Saturday night after a procession was being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti leaving several people injured. Stones were pelted by unknown people when the procession passed through a Muslim-dominated area in Danda Jalalpur village under the Bhagwanpur police station area.

"Stones were pelted by unknown persons and the search operations have begun to arrest the miscreants. Yes, injuries have been reported but no police personnel was injured in the incident. Over 60 police personnel have been deployed in this area", informed SSP on Sunday. Further appealing to the people to maintain peace in view of the ongoing incidents, the Haridwar SSP added, "Some criminals have been arrested. Appeal to people to maintain harmony and brotherhood."

Multiple reports of communal clashes

The series of communal violence which erupted during Ram Navami processions have started spreading out to various states. Recently, a violent incident of stone-pelting was reported from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday followed by which similar incidents have been reported in other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

While clashes broke out between two communities in Andhra's Kurnool district late on Saturday, in another incident of violence from Karnataka, a mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli.

In Delhi, clashes along with incidents of stone-pelting were reported in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening during a Shobha Yatra. During this, many people including two policemen were injured. Vehicles were also vandalised by miscreants. The police are currently probing the matter and many have been arrested so far.

Image: ANI