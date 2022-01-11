In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed never seen before sensational probe documents of the Armsgate scandal on Monday, revealing the enormous kickbacks allegedly received by Vadra aide Sanjay Bhandari. The accessed probe dossiers reveal that fugitive arms dealer and Robert Vadra's close-aide Sanjay Bhandari allegedly received kickbacks of more than Rs 400 crore in companies owned and controlled by him in Dubai. The payments were allegedly made from 2009 till 2015.

The first probe document said, "Shri Sanjay Bhandari, who is neither expert in the field of aviation nor has carried out any credible activity had received kickbacks of more than Rs 328 crore from M/s Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Switzerland on purchase of basic trainer aircraft by Indian Airforce. The kickback was received in the companies owned and controlled by Shri Bhandari in Dubai."

The second probe dossier revealed that Bhandari had allegedly received Rs 3,47,15,100 from Thales International, Middle East in his company's UAE bank announced. He also reportedly received a Rs 71 crore kickback from Samsung Engineering on the award of a contract relating to the development of the petroleum field by ONGC.

Sanjay Bhandari sues French arms company Thales over unpaid commission

Fugitive arms deal Sanjay Bhandari on Tuesday sued French arms company Thales over €11m (Rs 92 crore) that he claimed was never paid to him in relation to defence deal inked in India in 2011.

Bhandari claimed that Thales, which supplies avionics equipment for Dassault Aviation's Rafale military aircraft, had allegedly hired him to secure a €2.4bn contract to upgrade Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The contract was signed in 2011. He was hired to facilitate a meeting with then Indian Defence Secretary KP Singh with a €20m consultancy fee but was only paid €9m.

However, a spokesperson of Thales has denied the claims of Robert Vadra's aide. "Thales firmly denies the claims by Mr Sanjay Bhandari regarding the sums allegedly due or any other payments to him by Thales SA.Thales has never signed a contract with Mr Bhandari or his companies in connection with this project. Thales complies with the law and applies a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and influence peddling. The Group’s integrity programme is regularly evaluated and amended to reflect changes in applicable legislation and best practices," the spokesperson said.