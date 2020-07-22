Vaibhav Gehlot's Aide Skips ED Summons; 150 Cr Transaction By Agrasen Gehlot Under Scanner

Vaibhav Gehlot's aide Ratan Kant Sharma who has been under the ED scanner in an alleged fertiliser scam skipped his ED summons on Wednesday. The owner of Mayank Sharma Enterprises Ratan Kant Sharma is said to allegedly have business links with Vaibhav Gehlot. Ratan Kant Sharma was brought under ED scanner after he received funds amounting to Rs 96.7 crores from Mauritius. He also holds a stake in Jaipur's Hotel Fairmont. According to the ED, fresh summons will be issued to the businessman.

This comes shortly after the Income Tax Department asked Ratan Kant Sharma to join the investigation after they recovered coded entries on a parallel book of accounts maintained by Sharma proving to be Prima Facie evidence against him exposing his alleged tax evasion and Benami transactions.

ED probes alleged fertilizer scam

In a nationwide crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multi-city searches in a fertiliser camp on Wednesday. The agency carried out searches at six locations in Rajasthan, four places in Gujarat, two in West Bengal and one in Delhi. Top sources have confirmed to Republic TV that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur is being searched by ED in connection with an alleged scam in exporting fertiliser.

A Rs 150 crore transaction made by a company linked to Agrasen Gehlot for the purpose of exporting fertilisers meant for farmers has now come under the scanner of the agency. Agrasen Gehlot has already appeared before the Customs department and said that few middlemen had bought MOP from him to distribute it to the farmers but instead exported it.

