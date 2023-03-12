Vande Bharat Express Stone Pelted Yet Again In West Bengal, Window Panes Left Broken

In yet another incident of vandalisation of the Vande Bharat train in West Bengal, stones were pelted at the semi-high speed express train in the state’s Murshidabad district, wherein several panels of the coaches of the train were broken by the miscreants on March 11.

The incident happened at about 7 pm yesterday near the Farakka bridge area when the train was coming from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated,” said the chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway Kausik Mitra to ANI.

Multiple incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express

The passengers travelling in the C13 coach said they were scared as multiple stones were hurled at the train. Western Railway CPRO Kaushik Mitra stated an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

There have been multiple such incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat express in the state and in India. In West Bengal stones were hurled at the train in New Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Howrah in the past since the launch of the train. This is the fourth incident of stone pelting on a train in West Bengal. Although the investigation into these incidents has been initiated in West Bengal, no arrests have been made by the police.

The Vande Bharat express was launched by Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 30.