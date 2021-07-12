Vazegate: Bombay HC Pulls Up Param Bir Singh; Directs A 'full-fledged Investigation'

In a major development in the Vazegate extortion scandal, the Bombay High Court was hearing a petition filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh was seeking to quash the FIR that was filed against him in the extortion case. On Monday, the Bombay HC has now asked for the investigation papers in a sealed cover. Moreover, the HC has also asked why Param Bir Singh did not investigate and register the FIR in the case.

Bombay HC pulls up Param Bir Singh

Justice Shinde of Bombay HC observed that the main collector was former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze as per the application. However, Justice Shinde also stated that a single individual cannot be blamed in this matter and also questioned about who was instructing Sachin Vaze. The court has therefore sought the names of other conspirators in the case and has directed for further investigation.

"There is a need for a full-fledged investigation," said Justice Shinde

ASG Aman Lekhi responding for the government referred to the 120B of the IPC and said that there is more than one individual in the case. The court has also questioned who inducted Sachin Vaze. However, it maintained that this was a conspiracy as more than one individual are involved in the case.

Param Bir Singh skips ED summons

Earlier on Monday, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for an in-person investigation ahead of his summons. The ED had summoned Singh in connection with the money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to sources, Param Bir Singh has cited health reasons for skipping ED summons. A letter was presented by Param Bir Singh through his representative, where he said that he could not appear for an in-person investigation before the ED and sought more time.

Vazegate Scandal

The scandal surfaced on February 20 after Param Bir Singh levelled serious extortion charges against the then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In an 8-page letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh claimed that Sachin Vaze had been summoned by Anil Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months. He further claimed that Deshmukh had set a target of 'Rs 100 crores a month' that was to be accumulated from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. The charges set off a massive row involving the Maharashtra government. After the apex court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.