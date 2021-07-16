Vazegate: ED Attaches Anil Deshmukh's Assets Worth 4.2 Cr Amid Evasion Of Summons

In a massive development in the Vazegate episode, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 16, Friday, attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family. The said attachment has been initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after Deshmukh, his wife Aarti, and his son Hrishikesh skipped multiple summons with regards to the extortion case filed against him, taking into consideration the allegations made by former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Anil, as per Param Bir Singh, had allegedly set Sachin Vaze a Rs 100 crore per month extortion target.

The development comes a day after his lawyer Kamlesh Ghumre alleged that the ED investigation appeared more like "harassment" than a genuine probe, and cited it as a reason to not join the probe in the extortion case.

This was not the first time that the probe of the ED in the case was questioned. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar had claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre has started this 'new trend' of threatening with agencies like the ED and the CBI, and had affirmed that he and his party members are 'not scared'. "We are not threatened by ED action on Anil Deshmukh. They (the leaders of the central government) have started a new trend to threaten with agencies like CBI & ED," Sharad Pawar had claimed, perhaps not taking into account that the search at the house of Deshmukh and the actions that were taken thereafter were on the basis of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed under the PMLA by the Central agency in the month of May.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 25, the central agency raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai in connection with this case. A day later, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who has been remanded to its custody till July 6. As per the central agency, Vaze gave the money to Shinde which was subsequently routed to Deshmukh's Nagpur-based charitable trust through shell companies in Delhi.