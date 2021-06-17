Vazegate: Mansukh Hiren Allegedly Murdered In Red SUV As NIA Reveals Shocking Details

In a sensational development in the Vazegate scandal, two arrested accused have named former encounter cop and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma in the Mansukh Hiren death case, as per the NIA. Pradeep Sharma was arrested by the agency on Thursday morning after they raided his residence following which he was sent to 11-day NIA custody by a special court along with two others who were arrested in the case - identified as Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav. The NIA told the court that the two accused had admitted to allegedly killing businessman Mansukh Hiren and then reporting the same to Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze after completing the job. Now, even more sordid details have emerged.

Mansukh Hiren killed in red SUV? NIA probing DNA samples, CCTV footage

Following Pradeep Sharma's arrest, chilling details of Mansukh Hiren's murder have emerged. On producing Pradeep Sharma and others at the special court, the NIA informed that Sunil Mane - another police officer who has been arrested - reportedly pretended to be an officer from the Crime Branch unit in Kandivali in order to meet Mansukh Hiren and allegedly handed him over to a team of four assassins at Ghodbunder road. Further, the above-mentioned team comprising four individuals were allegedly travelling in a red colour Tavera car which belonged to accused Santosh Shelar.

Producing Pradeep Sharma along with two other accused at the special court, NIA informed that Mansukh Hiren was then reportedly taken to an unknown location and was strangled in the red Tavera following which his body was dumped into the Mumbra creek. Further, the NIA will be examining the DNA samples found in the red SUV which was also captured on CCTV footages obtained by the agency.

It is pertinent to point out Sachin Waze, during his interrogation by the NIA, had revealed that he had met former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma at the Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU's) office on March 2, three days before Mansukh Hiren's body had been found in the Kalwa creek. Further, NIA informed the special court that Sunil Mane was aware of the meetings that took place between Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma and that the former encounter cop had met Sachin Vaze and Mane days before Mansukh Hiren was allegedly murdered.

Pradeep Sharma Sent To 11 Days NIA Custody

Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested on Thursday morning, along with Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav by the NIA, has been sent to 11-days custody by the court after the NIA sought 14-day custody. The NIA, during the proceedings earlier in the day, had submitted before the court that Pradeep Sharma's custody was required because it has come to light that he was involved in the businessman Mansukh Hiren's murder. The NIA argued before the court that it needs custody of Pradeep Sharma to investigate the entire racket and that Pradeep Sharma can be confronted with Satish, Manish, Santosh Shelar, and Anand Jadhav.

"We need to confront them with IP data, footages, and cash seized. Gelatin-laden Scorpio incident also needs to be probed. They are also involved in planting explosives in the vehicle," the NIA said.

Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren murder

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh, and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC since upheld by the Supreme Court. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while the Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI is also probing Anil Deshmukh whereas the ED has also filed a case.