Veer Savarkar's Kin To File Rs 100 Cr Defamation Case Against Congress For 'Mafiveer' Jibe

In a big development, Veer Savarkar's grand nephew - Ranjit Savarkar on Friday, has decided to file a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra Congress seeking Rs. 100 crores in damages. He has stated that there is a limit up to which the Congress could keep insulting Indian revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Furthermore, slamming CM Uddhav Thackeray for inaction, he alleged that Sena was helpless as it shared a government with the Congress in Maharashtra.

BJP issues warning to Congress

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the party for its publication 'Shidori' which claimed 'Savarkar - a Maafiveer (pardon veer), not revolutionary'. He added that he would write to CM Uddhav Thackeray calling for shutting down the publication. The article mentions that Savarkar who apologised to the British is a favourite of the Shiv Sena - which is now an ally of Congress.

BJP to move Savarkar motion

On Monday, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that he BJP planned to introduce the motion in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly to accord due respect to Savarkar. Explaining the rationale of this move, Mungantiwar opined that many leaders had defamed Savarkar in the last few days. Incidentally, BJP is still hopeful of reconciling with Shiv Sena with Fadnavis claiming, "I will struggle and get the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sangram back to power in Maharashtra".

"We want to see the Shiv Sena, which is in power, supports this motion or not. Shiv Sena is the party that had praised Savarkar many times but after forming the government in Maharashtra, they are silent over it,” he added. Sena had commented that it will support the resolution. But the decision over the same was reserved in the business advisory committee meeting of the state Legislature after Speaker Nana Patole expressed reservations stating 'Going by his logic, we’ll have to bring such motions for many other personalities.'

Shiv Sena - Congress and Savarkar

The Shiv Sena which has agreed to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its Maharashtra allies Congress-NCP is often in a fix in matters related to Hindutva. Locked in a 'secular' compromise, Sena has warned Congress for its disdain for the father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail, Sena has stated 'Jail all Savarkar opposers'.

