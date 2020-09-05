VHP Leader Files Complaint Against Twitter Over ‘derogatory’ Post On Hindu Deity

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal has filed a complaint with the Delhi and Mumbai Police against Twitter India over an alleged derogatory remark by Iranian-Canadian author Armin Navabi earlier this month.

The VHP leader’s complaint hits out at Twitter for allowing “such posts” and “not taking action” against such account holders. In his tweet, he tagged External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along with a copy of the complaint.

“We request you to book officials of Twitter India for allowing such posts and not taking action against such account holders. Also, Twitter MUST have a policy of filtering the messages which are against a region and a state,” the complaint read.

READ: Historic! Bangladesh court rules Hindu widows entitled to share in husbands' properties

READ: US: 2 million Hindus key voting bloc in swing states, says Congressman Krishnamoorthi

In his defence, Navabi went live and addressed the outrage on social media and said the tweet was meant on a “positive note” and despite the portrayal of the Goddess in the cartoon.

Armin Navabi is an author and podcaster based in Canada. He is the founder of online freethought community Atheist Republic, a Canada-based non-profit organisation. The NGO has branches around the world such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines According to reports, Navabi was born and brought up in Tehran. He strongly believed in the afterlife and that hell is real. To stop himself from sinning, Navabi tried to commit suicide by jumping out his school window, which was unsuccessful.

READ: Welcome Ambedkar's move if it is headed towards Hindutva: Sena

READ: Strict action against atrocities on Hindu daughters on marriage pretext: UP CM's media advisor