VHP President Urges Centre To Complete The Nangal Rape Case Probe Within 15 Days

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, August 5, urged the Central government to ensure that the investigation on the Nangal rape case was carried out effectively. The case was regarding the rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi. The request urged of completion of the probe within 15 days where the culprits would be convicted and prosecuted within three months through fast track court.

Alok Kumar's discusses the matter

Accroding to a report by ANI, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar alleged that the nine-year-old rape victim's body was cremated without her family's approval. He added, "It's a matter of very grave concern that a nine-year-old girl is raped and then to destroy the evidence, there is an effort to burn her body. This is the worst and most heinous crime possible and the accused deserve punishment no less than a death sentence," said Kumar. The VHP leader also expressed concerns about reports of "area police working in favour of the accused".

"The parents of the child were made to sit till the evening in the police station. They were pressurised to say the girl died of electrocution. They were offered money and I am told that they were slapped also. If this has happened then this is a matter of capital shame," he said adding that the Centre should seriously and expeditiously investigate the crime. Kumar added, "VHP has asked the Central government to ensure that the investigation is completed in 15 days and a conviction is obtained from a fast track court within three months of the filing of challan."

Details about the Nangal case

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in South-West Delhi, the police had said. The Delhi Police registered a case against the four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother. She alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The Delhi police on Monday, August 2, had arrested the four suspects including the priest, Rahe Shyam along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest. Another man named Salim has also been arrested who the mother identified as a resident of the area. The accused had been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code apart from the relevant sections of the POSCO and the SC/ST act.

