VHP Writes To Delhi LG And CM Kejriwal, Requests 'Love Jihad' Law In National Capital

As states continue to pass laws against 'Love Jihad', workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have now requested Delhi do the same. In a letter to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, VHP has requested the government to bring a law against 'Love Jihad' in the national capital. Citing a rise in cases of conversion under the pretext of marriage or concealing true identities, the Hindu body has pitched to Delhi to roll out an anti-Love Jihad law to prevent this.

Today VHP Delhi sent a letter to Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to make a law to check growing religious conversations & #lovejihaad cases in the NCT of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ng2vk3Czfk — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) December 26, 2020

This comes shortly after Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to pass an anti-Love Jihad Law. On Saturday, the state cabinet approved the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020' nullifying the Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam law of 1968. The bill aims to prevent conversion by marriage. In addition, the bill also seeks to prohibit religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means.

According to Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the new Religious Freedom bill has 19 clauses and will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of 1-5 years. This would be doubled to 2-10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in cases of conversion of a minor woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to pass a law against Love Jihad. The UP government passed the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill 2020' on November 28 making forcible religious conversions through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs.15,000 penalty. Several other states like Haryana, Karnataka and Assam have prepared drafts to pass similar laws.

'Love Jihad' is a term referring to an alleged campaign by religious extremists to convert women of other faiths under the pretext of love.

