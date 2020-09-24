Vicky Kaushal Confronted On 2019 Party Video Amid NCB Bollywood Drug Probe; Speeds Away

As the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) crackdown on drug nexus in Bollywood gets bigger, several 'A-listers' are coming under the central anti-drug agency's scanner. Republic Media Network recently tracked and confronted actor Vicky Kaushal, who was a part of last year's party at Karan Johar's residence which the NCB is looking into. Vicky Kaushal was asked about the 2019 video by Republic TV but the actor remained silent and evaded the questions.

Former Delhi MLA and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Bollywood actors seen in a dated 2019 viral video taken at director Karan Johar’s house party. Questions were raised on Vicky when the camera was shifted to him in the video. He can be seen instantly rubbing his nose and when Karan pans the camera to director Ayan Mukerji, the latter can be seen hiding something behind him. A pattern in the video came under question, with some claiming it resembles a white substance laid out on a surface while others thought it to be merely a reflection of light.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning. Republic Media Network has learnt that Deepika, who is currently in Goa will be headed to Mumbai via a chartered plane on Thursday and will leave Goa around 12:30 pm.

Deepika Padukone to be at NCB on Friday

Deepika Padukone has been summoned on Friday. According to sources, she will meet her legal team and is looking to buy more time. On Thursday, the central anti-drug agency spoke to Deepika Padukone on phone and was informed about the development, sources said. Deepika Padukone, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet will be questioned at the NCB guest house in Colaba. Rakul Preet, however, has claimed that she hasn't received summons at Hyderabad or Mumbai, on Thursday morning.

Republic Media Network sources had informed that Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the NCB summoned her. Sources added that Ranveer Singh was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs. On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena arrived at the NCB guest house to record his statement.

