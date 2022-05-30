Video Moments After Sidhu Moosewala Shooting Shows His Aide Horrifically Injured

Republic has accessed a fresh video that shows the moments after the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The video shows Moosewala's aide who was shot at along with the singer as they were travelling in his jeep. The visuals show Moosewala's aide who has clearly suffered an injury on his arm. As per the new video, Moosewala's body can also be seen lying on the driver's seat having crumpled. There were two persons in the car apart from Sidhu Moosewala, who have been referred to a medical facility in Patiala.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, the Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention of six people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa.

Notably, the six people were detained after one person was arrested from Uttarakhand earlier. Additionally, two persons were also detained from Punjab's Moga. Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the six persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of infamous gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired.

One of the youths arrested from Dehradun is being interrogated and so far it has been revealed that he was a helper of Moosewala's assailants. In addition, it is also being stated that Signal App was used to deliver the message to carry out the attack on Moosewala.

An Alto car which was commandeered by the attackers at gunpoint has also been recovered from Moga. The attackers had initially used a Corolla and a Bolero, before commandeering the Alto.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer, reported ANI.