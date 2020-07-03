Stunning Video Of PM Modi's Chopper Landing In Leh Out Amid Loud Message To China; WATCH

Visuals have come in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper landing in Leh, along with CDS General Bipin Rawat and COAS General Naravane, which has come as an unprecedented and unforeseeable visit amid border tensions with China, which reached a head in the middle of June as 20 Indian Jawans were martyred, and even more casualties dealt to the Chinese PLA.

After landing, PM Modi was greeted by senior Army officials. Following that, visuals show that PM Modi was being briefed by CDS General Rawat with the use of visual aids.

PM reached Leh early on Friday, sources said. He interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. Sources also informed that PM Modi will be visiting the Armed Forces' Hall of Fame in Leh.

PM Modi calls high level meet

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has called a meet of core minister back in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other PMO officials will attend the meeting, sources said.

ANI sources, on Thursday, had reported that CDS Rawat will be briefed by the 14 Corps officials. PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16. The Prime Minister may meet soldiers injured in the clash with the Chinese PLA as well, sources said.

The Prime Minister's visit, which comes as an almost unforeseeable development, assumes massive significance on account of India being engaged in multifaceted tensions with China, leading the world in this regard as anti-China sentiment grows. Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

1. Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily

2. Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route

3. Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin

4. Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others

5. Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

