Video Of Punjab AAP MLA Assaulted By Husband Goes Viral; Women’s Commission Takes Stock

On Friday, the Punjab State Women's commission has taken a Suo Motu cognisance after a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur getting assaulted by her husband surfaced on social media. The Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati stated that a notice has been issued and action has been ordered against AAP MLA's husband based on the video.

In the video captured in CCTV Cameras on July 10, AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo can be seen arguing with her husband Sukhraj Singh who is also a leader in the ruling party. In the middle of the heated arguments, Singh suddenly got up and slapped Baljinder Kaur in the presence of his family members. The family members then intervene and push the AAP leader away as Baljinder Kaur was seen crying standing in the corner.

However, the couple has not responded to the incident as of yet. Kaur associated with AAP's women's wing got married in February 2019 to Singh who is reportedly the AAP's youth wing convener from Majha region.

The lady being assaulted is AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur and man doing so is her husband.... #Punjab pic.twitter.com/uMLVoeP3UP — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) September 1, 2022

(Image: Republic)