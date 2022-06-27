Video shows girl being threatened, abused by man, DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police after a video of a girl being threatened and abused by a man was widely circulated on social media, officials said.

The police said they have not received any complaint in the matter.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has taken suo-moto cognizance on a video being circulated on social media. The panel said in the purported video, a man can be heard "hurling extreme abuses on a little girl and making hurtful comments on the religious community the girl belongs to".

"In the video, the man is clearly intimidating the little girl who can be seen visibly frightened and shocked. The man also threatens a little boy in the same video and verbally abuses him and targets him for belonging to a particular religious community," the panel said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell seeking urgent registration of FIR as well as arrests in the matter, it said.

The Commission has also sought the steps taken by Delhi Police to remove the video from circulation on social media. The police has been asked to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter by June 29.

“Increasingly, we are witnessing several cases of communal hatred, both online and offline. This video is extremely disturbing as little children are being targeted by a man simply because they belong to a particular religion.

"The video shamelessly depicts the vile, dangerous and hateful mentality of the man, who needs to be urgently arrested and put behind bars before he hurts and traumatises anyone else," Maliwal said. PTI SLB NIT TDS TDS

