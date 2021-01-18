Vijaj Mallya's Extradition Process Delayed Due To Pending Cases In The UK: Centre Tells SC

On Monday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the extradition process of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot commence till other cases remain pending against him in UK courts. Hearing the contempt plea against him, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan adjourned the case till March 15. Mallya, residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was convicted for contempt of court on May 9, 2017, for not truthfully disclosing his assets and transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the SC's order. Despite his review petition was dismissed on August 31, 2020, he has failed to appear before the apex court as directed.

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC that the matter was being pursued with the United Kingdom authorities at the highest level. Mentioning that the matter was raised with the UK's Home Secretary in January this year, he added that the Boris Johnson-led government had sent a communication to the Ministry of External Affairs that they were aware of the importance of the case to the Indian government. Earlier, the MEA held the commencement of 'secret proceedings' in the UK responsible for the delay in the extradition process. This comes amid the speculation that Mallya might opt for political asylum.

Mallya's plea to appeal in UK SC rejected

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. He has been out on bail in the UK since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

On April 20, 2020, the High Court of Justice of the UK dismissed his plea against his extradition to India. The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending his case to the Home Secretary. In the verdict, the bench rejected the submission that the SDJ was wrong to find a prima facie case of conspiracy to defraud.

Moreover, it held that there is a prima facie case of misrepresentation, conspiracy and money laundering on the part of Vijay Mallya. Thereafter, the UK High Court on May 14, 2020, rejected Mallya's plea to move the UK Supreme Court. In June 2020, the British High Commission in India ruled out the possibility of his early extradition citing that there was another legal matter that needed to be resolved.

