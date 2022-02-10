Vijay Mallya Contempt Case: SC Gives Last Chance To Fugitive, Asks Him To Appear On Feb 24

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a last opportunity to fugitive businessman, Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of more than Rs 9,000 crore involving defunct Kingfisher Airlines, to file his response in the contempt case.

The apex court said that if Mallya doesn't respond to the contempt case, it would proceed on to a logical decision. He has been granted two weeks of time to appear before the court personally or through counsel. The matter is posted for hearing on February 24.

The top court had earlier dismissed his plea seeking review of its 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million (over Rs 299.84 crore) to his children in violations of the court orders.

On January 18 last year, the Central government had told SC that all efforts are being made to extradite Mallya from the United Kingdom but the process is delayed due to some legal issues.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on 18 April 2017.

Mallya loses legal battle to keep plush London home

Last month, the embattled businessman lost a legal battle to hold on to his plush London after a UK court refused to grant him a stay of enforcement in a long-running dispute with Swiss bank UBS. The 18/19 Cornwall Terrace luxury apartment overlooking Regent’s Park in London, described in court as an "extraordinarily valuable property worth many tens of millions of pounds", is currently being occupied by Mallya’s 95-year-old mother Lalitha.

Delivering his judgement for the Chancery Division of the High Court, Deputy Master Matthew March concluded that there were no grounds for him to grant more time for the Mallya family to replay a GBP 20.4 million loan to UBS, which is the claimant in the case.

"The claimant’s position was a reasonable one… further time is not likely to make any material difference," Deputy Master Marsh ruled.

"I would also add from my review of the correspondence, I can see no basis whatever for the suggestion that has been made that the claimant has misled the first defendant (Vijay Mallya)…in conclusion, I dismiss the first defendant’s application,” he said while declining permission to appeal against his order or to grant a temporary stay of enforcement.