In a massive development on Monday, the Supreme Court sentenced fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to 4 months of imprisonment in contempt of court case. Mallya, residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was convicted for contempt of court on May 9, 2017, for not truthfully disclosing his assets and transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the SC's order. His review plea was dismissed on August 31, 2020. Besides asking him to pay a fine of Rs.2000, the SC also directed him to deposit 40 million US dollars with interest within 4 weeks failing which his properties will be attached.

The SC ruled, "We have said in the judgment of 2017 that the action of contemnor in disbursing USD 40 million was contempt. We must impose adequate sentence on the contemnor to uphold the majesty of law and the amounts in dispute are available for execution". Moreover, it observed that Mallya had never shown any remorse throughout the trial.

Mallya's plea to appeal in UK SC rejected

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. He has been out on bail in the UK since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate. On April 20, 2020, the High Court of Justice of the UK dismissed his plea against his extradition to India.

The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to send his case to the Home Secretary. In the verdict, the bench rejected the submission that the SDJ was wrong to find a prima facie case of conspiracy to defraud. Moreover, it held that there is a prima facie case of misrepresentation, conspiracy and money laundering on the part of Vijay Mallya. Thereafter, the UK High Court on May 14, 2020, rejected Mallya's plea to move the UK Supreme Court.